M60 traffic chaos as crash blocks lanes sparking commuter misery

A motorway crash has left commuters crowding on key traffic arteries this morning.

People have crowded on the M60 on their way to work due to an incident, with two lanes closed off.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: /news

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow our social media accounts here on facebook.com/DailyExpress and @daily_express