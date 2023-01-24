Categories
McHale’s Navy actor Yoshio Yoda has died

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed the lovable Fuji Kobiaji in McHale’s Navy, died on January 13 at the age of 88. Yoda appeared on every one of the 138 episodes of the snow, plus two movies.

Yoshio, who was known for playing the lovable prisoner of war who becomes a valued member of the PT-73 crew led by Ernest Borgnine on the 1960s ABC comedy McHale’s Navy, has died.

He appeared on every one of the 138 episodes during the Universal Television show’s 1962-66 run, plus two movies.

His character deserted the Imperial Japanese Navy and became a Seaman 3rd Class , “serving time” cooking and working for Borgnine’s Lt. Commander Quinton McHale.

His character’s presence and identity is meant to be kept a secret from the captain so whenever the boss arrived unannounced, Yoshio’s character was asked to “head for the hills” becoming a popular saying in the film.

Yoshio was born in Tokyo on March 31 1934 and was studying law at Keio University in Japan when he was encouraged to pursue acting.

He then enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school in 1958.

MGM producers contacted USC seeking an actor who was bilingual in Japanese and English.

He was then cast as Sgt. Roy Tada alongside Jim Hutton and Paula Prentiss in the World War II comedy, The Horizontal Lieutenant in 1962.

He attended night school while appearing on McHale’s Navy and wound up getting his degree in cinema arts.

