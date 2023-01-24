Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: January 24th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list is a chore. So we’re going to list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here’s the Netflix Original series you’re most looking

To compile the list below, we used IMDb’s Movie Meter data as one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases; every Monday, their list of the hottest titles is updated. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of January 24th, 2023.

10. All the Light We Cannot See Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War | Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 9406 Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to the Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2. The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Created by: Shonda Rhimes

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Corey Mylchreest

Netflix Release Date: May 2023

Moviemeter: 7804 Over the past couple of years, Bridgeton has grown to become one of the most popular series on Netflix. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the streaming service is expanding the franchise by exploring the back story of one of the show’s most polarising characters, Queen Charlotte. Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

8. Class

Created By: N/A

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Cast: Ronit Singh, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Zeyn Shaw, Gurfateh Pirzada, Ayesha Kanga

Netflix Release Date: February 3rd, 2023

Moviemeter: 7118

Netflix has had some great Hindi hits over the years, and the streaming service will be hoping for another with the release of Class.

What happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school? CLASS follows the dramatic dynamics of this upmarket school and the tumultuous events that follow.

7. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4678

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

6. One Piece

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4109

With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one the longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises from Japan. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.

An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.

5. The Gentlemen

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3907

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

4. The Fall of the House of Usher

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror | Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3585

While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford.

A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2703

When you take into consideration how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation correct. Easily one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of 2023, if done correctly, Netflix will claw back some of its lost reputation from recent adaptations.

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

2. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Created By: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family | Cast: David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, Johnny Yong Bosch, Walter Jones, Richard Steven Horvitz

Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2023

Moviemeter: 1703

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Netflix is giving us a blast from the past with some of the original members of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returning to reprise their iconic roles.

The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

1. The Three-Body Problem

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 854

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was left in disarray after the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking their fortunes outside of Warner, the pair are now working on the adaptation of The Three Body Problem, from popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.

