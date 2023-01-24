State pension age ‘to be hiked’ as millions will work longer

One expert recently said the state pension age increase would have to be accelerated due to financial worries for the Government.

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, said: “The Government will shortly publish findings of its review into state pension age.

“There’s a strong likelihood that on affordability grounds, this will have to increase beyond age 67, earlier than currently planned.”

An acceleration of a state pension age hike could help to save the Government billions of pounds.