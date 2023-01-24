Top Isa fund crashed by half yet ‘mad’ investors are still buying

Last year, some of the UK’s most popular Stocks and Shares Isas funds including Fundsmith Equity and the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust took a beating last year.

Another fund did even worse than these two but remains among January’s best sellers.

Undeterred by losing half their money in a year, investors keep piling while ignoring much better performers.

The Baillie Gifford American Fund is at the bottom of the performance charts but is a top 10 seller, according to new research from investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

At first sight it seems bizarre. Investors would surely be crazy to buy this plunging fund, wouldn’t they?

As we reported in December, Stocks and Shares Isa investors who bought Baillie Gifford American suffered a staggering loss of 49.9 percent in what Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, labelled “a shocker of a year”.

The fund managed more than £5billion (£4billion) a year ago but crashed in size to around £2.5billion at its lowest point.

Baillie Gifford American invests in the US stock market which suffered 12 months of misery. After years of growth, New York’s Nasdaq technology index crashed by a third.

Electric car maker Tesla, online retailer Amazon, streaming service Netflix, chip maker Nvidia and other big-name tech stocks plummeted as investors decided they had been overvalued after years of stellar performance.