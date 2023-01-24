Transfer news LIVE – Man Utd eye Chelsea hijack, Tottenham hold

With the January transfer window approaching its final stretch, there is still work to be done by the Premier League’s top clubs. Chelsea have once again stolen the headlines with another frivolous spending spree, but others are now poised to take the limelight as managers look to boost their chances of success for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal have pulled off two shrewd signings already with Mikel Arteta hoping to kick on towards Premier League glory and hold off the charge from Manchester City. Their north London rivals, Tottenham, haven’t been as productive but manager Antonio Conte may finally be closing in on his first major signing of the month.

Chelsea have welcomed no less than six major signings to Stamford Bridge, with Todd Boehly still in a trigger-happy mood as the club’s spending over the last 12 months approaches half a billion. They have work to do on their quest of European qualification but Graham Potter has suggested that their business may slow down from here on out.

Tottenham and Everton could both be busy before the end of the month with the top four and Premier League survival at stake respectively. All told, there’s plenty to watch out for so follow along with Express Sport’s live transfer updates below…