Yellow Weather Warning: Drivers urged to check brake fluid levels to avoid hefty fine

As the Met Office announced a Yellow snow and ice weather warning for parts of the UK this week, drivers need to take extra care in the freezing temperatures to ensure their vehicles are in good driving condition to stay safe on the roads.

A recent study by the car insurance team at Comparethemarket revealed that a staggering three in four (76%) drivers admit to struggling with performing basic car maintenance tasks, and specifically over one in five (21%) admit they’re not confident when checking their brake fluid levels – which is incredibly important amidst these colder temperatures.

Drivers urged to check brake fluid levels to avoid £1,000 and three penalty points

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket, says: “Our research suggests that more than one in five drivers do not feel confident conducting brake fluid level checks, and this raises some safety concerns. In the colder months, brake fluid can thicken and congeal, which can compromise your braking power, causing them to become ineffective. Not only does this put the driver and passengers at risk but also the safety of other road users”.

Julie adds, “According to The Highway Code, failing to have proper control of your vehicle could cost you £1,000 and three penalty points1.”

You can find the full research here: https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/car-maintenance-confidence/

Drivers in Nottingham are the most confident when performing car maintenance