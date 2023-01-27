By the Numbers: Over 2,600 air quality inspections

EGLE’s Air Quality Division helps protect Michigan’s air and public health by regulating sources of air pollution and ensuring they adhere to all laws and rules governing air emissions. One of the ways we do this is to inspect industrial facilities and asbestos removals. Air quality inspectors verify whether air quality rules, regulations, and permits are being followed. If they are not, a violation notice may be written.

April Lazzaro, EGLE senior air quality inspector, conducting an inspection.

Last year, staff performed 2,655 air quality inspections, including 1,726 asbestos-related inspections and 929 inspections at industrial facilities, and issued 433 violation notices.

Staff also received over 69,000 notifications of demolition or renovation work through the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants program, or Asbestos NESHAP Program.