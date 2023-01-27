Hybrid cars still have ‘many benefits’ over electric vehicles

Electric cars seem to be gaining popularity each year, with more Brits choosing to swap their petrol and diesel vehicles for an EV. However, some drivers are still not convinced by the fully-electric cars due to range issues and the charging infrastructure failing to keep up with demand.

For those who refuse to buy an electric car but wish to reduce their emissions, hybrid cars could be the perfect solution.

Dorry Potter, an expert at National Scrap Car, told Express.co.uk that hybrids still have “many benefits” over electric cars.

However, Ms Potter also stressed that both vehicle types have their “pros and cons”.

She said: “It is worth remembering that hybrids use a mixture of electricity and fuel and will be banned in 2035, five years after the petrol and diesel ban.

