Outlander fans are curious about Jamie lying to Claire

She became sassenach after meeting Jamie, then Claire Fraser after she married, Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon) referred to her as ‘Madonna’ because she was a time traveller.

When she returned to the future, she became Dr Randall as well as having a new identity as a mother as she raised Jamie’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in the 20th century.

No doubt, Claire and Jamie will continue to have new names as they carry on through Outlander.

The same is true of other characters including Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek).

