Princess Eugenie steps out for lavish dinner in London

Princess Eugenie has been spotted in public for the first time since she announced she is expecting her second child. The princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank will welcome their arrival later in the summer, a younger sibling for their son August, who will turn two next month.
Eugenie was seen this week beaming as she left fancy London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse with her mother Sarah Ferguson.
She wore a black floral dress with black heeled boots and wrapped up with an oversized camel coat.
The 32-year-old revealed her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post showing her son August kissing her belly.
In the photograph, taken by Jack, Eugenie, dressed in a woolly hat, looks down lovingly as August, in a burgundy winter hat, matching trousers and wellies, embraces her and kisses her bump, as they enjoy a walk in the countryside.
She captioned the post: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”
Her mother Sarah Ferguson also took to Instagram to share her delight at the news, posting a picture of her grandson splashing happily in a puddle.
She wrote: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.”
Eugenie and Jack married in Windsor in October 2018, with their son August Philip Hawke born on February 9 2021.
Baby August made his first public appearance over a year later at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
He was sat in the royal box on his mother’s knee dressed in a Union Jack jumper as she bounced him up and down.
