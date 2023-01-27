Scripting a strategy for Multi-Cloud adoption: Sankarson

Highlights With the use of multi-cloud services, businesses can move their workloads to the service providers at the most affordable rates, allowing them to develop a model that is cost-effective. ,

The cloud operating paradigm is being adopted by businesses of all sizes for their applications and services. The majority of enterprises are interested in the advantages of the cloud model, whether to reduce the expenses of managing and operating their data centers or to help development teams create tomorrow’s applications quickly.

Unlike a single-cloud approach, having a multi-cloud strategy has several advantages, because it offers users an ideal service model and the chance to avoid vendor lock-in, enabling flexibility that wasn’t previously feasible. With the use of multi-cloud services, businesses can move their workloads to the service providers at the most affordable rates, allowing them to develop a model that is cost-effective. Additionally, it makes it easy for customers to optimize their present cloud investments.

How businesses benefit from multi-cloud adoption

A multi-cloud strategy places a strong emphasis on developing a framework that can be utilized for proactive problem management. It also provides comprehensive access and control with the network, data, and application security management, incorporating automated security measures into the various cloud service configurations utilizing the security-as-code function.

Vendor lock-in is a reality. So, similarly, we'll have lock-ins on the cloud also. Organizations have to evaluate which cloud they are locked into and how much rent is being extracted for that

A multi-cloud strategy gives your system the ability to withstand failure. Multi-cloud not only broadens the available possibilities but also offers essential backup. Redundancy is built-in, in case one system fails. It is advised to run in multiple locations, even while using a single public cloud so that if one breaks, the others can offer backup.

Dealing with the complexities of multi-cloud



Utilizing many clouds does increase complexity. Multi-cloud may seem straightforward, but without a guiding plan, using several cloud services might become more complicated. This approach begins with specific goals and ends with best practices to maximize goal accomplishment.

Technology from a third-party, however, can help with management. For example, third-party software can help in negotiating the confluence of the two security ecosystems because distinct clouds have different security profiles.

Operational challenges



Without a doubt, the widespread use of the cloud as a universal solution has a lot of advantages. But they come with a price that not everyone can afford. One costly oversight made by early users of the cloud was their inability to do an analysis of the various cloud deployment options and compare them to the performance requirements of their present and future systems.

The operations staff in a typical data center has access to a small number of homogenous, virtualized machines. Then, operators make compute capacity available to distinct teams across this array of physical machines.

Some of the challenges faced by the operations team are:

1. Scale and elasticity management



The conventional operating model was to set up virtual machines on which to later deploy applications. The cloud model posits that a limitless amount of technology will be created and destroyed as needed by several teams on demand.

Operations teams are accepting the idea of infrastructure as code since cloud providers offer their services through APIs. This allows for the codification of an infrastructure topology as a straightforward script that can be run every time the infrastructure is desired.

2. Diversity

Reusability is made possible by an infrastructure-as-code approach, but in practice, big businesses will eventually use multiple cloud service providers in addition to their own on-site data centers. As businesses deal with business drivers like data sovereignty, redundancies, software runtime environments, or onboarding new business branches in new countries, this heterogeneity is unavoidable.

The difficulty for operations teams is to come up with a plan that allows them a uniform provisioning procedure irrespective of infrastructure type while utilizing the distinct capabilities of each cloud provider since each infrastructure provider has a different provisioning methodology.

As the number of teams and infrastructure providers they utilize increases, it becomes increasingly difficult to manage this heterogeneity, while also providing on-demand infrastructure for the application teams.

3. Delegation of infrastructure

Private infrastructure was made up of uniform, static infrastructure that’s been reserved for particular users over an extended period of time. Cloud computing currently consists of heterogeneous, fluid infrastructure that is deployed more often, on a bigger scale, and for a large number of users to consume on-demand.

Operators must divide up and assign responsibility for the work involved in maintaining these massive cloud infrastructures before offering well-defined blueprints of infrastructure combinations that other technicians and developers can use as needed to install their own apps.



