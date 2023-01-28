Photo Credits: Vikram Nayak

VASCO

Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho on Thursday said Karnataka must not spoil cordial relationship with Goa by trying to divert water of Mhadei River.

Godinho was addressing a large gathering as the chief guest after unfurling the tri-colour at the Republic Day celebration organised by the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

“The biggest challenge we have today is about Mhadei River water is being diverted. We don’t want a dry state and we will not allow this to happen at any costs,” said Godinho.

“We have passed a resolution in the assembly and now we as Goans have to unite leaving behind political affiliation for this fight because it is the very survival of Goa which is at stake. Karnataka may be a big state but that does not mean that they will succeed because the Supreme Court has come to our rescue.”

Godinho said Goa would explore all legal, technical and political options in the battle for Mhadei and it would strongly stand in the way of Karnataka trying to divert the water.

“There is an environment of elections in Karnataka and this may be why they are making all kinds of statements but I want to tell them that they must not spoil the cordial relationship that Karnataka shares with Goa by trying to divert the water which is most important for other small states.”

“Karnataka is a huge state and they have many rivers and they must try to divert water from those rivers instead of trying to take away the right of water from the people who are dependent on it,” said Godinho.