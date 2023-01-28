Local Event: SILL: The Refugees in SW Florida – The Human Story

Yasmin Sayed will present the broad overview of refugee resettlement at Lutheran Services Florida and its efforts in SW Florida. Of particular interest are the human stories of the challenges and successes for families from over 10 countries. One of their refugees may accompany her to the lecture to share the story of their journey to the U.S.

Yasmin Sayed is the Community Engagement Manager for the Refugee Resettlement Program at Lutheran Services, Florida. She is passionate about social and economic empowerment of low income and marginalized communities with nearly a decade working on projects to positively impact these communities.

Born and raised in India, Ms. Sayed is a receipt of several prestigious scholarships and awards that allowed her to travel abroad to study and represent India at various development-related International forums.

Tickets are $10 at the door.