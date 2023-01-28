Yellowstone: Western wear is ‘going to briefly take over the

The so-called “Yellowstone effect” — a cultural phenomenon stemming from the popularity of the television drama “Yellowstone” — has trickled into fashion, making Western wear like cowboy hats and boots increasingly popular across the U.S.

According to one executive, that trend will last for at least the next few years.

Western wear is “going to briefly take over the world,” J Rogers Kniffen World Wide Enterprises CEO Jan Rogers Kniffen told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “Why is it going to take over the world? It’s courtesy of Paramount. Paramount+ basically came out with ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883,’ which was the spinoff, the prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ and ‘1923,’ which is another prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ And they’re the most popular things on television.”

Western wear is back in style, largely due to the popularity of the television show “Yellowstone.” (Photo: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone’s popularity boomed this fall as the Paramount Network (PARA) show launched its fifth season. With 9.41 million viewers, Yellowstone’s Season 5 premiere finished fourth in network television viewership for the week of Nov. 7-13, only trailing NFL football. And the craze around the show has led to an increasing number of people looking to emulate the style of the show’s featured family — the Duttons — and their cowboy ranch.

“Everybody wants to be Beth Dutton,” Kniffen said, referring to one of the show’s main characters. “Everybody wants to meet Beth Dutton in a bar. And everybody wants John Dutton to be their dad. And that’s going to cause Western wear to be great.”

The show has not only led to a tourism boom in Montana but also a rise in wealthy individuals seeking to own land in the state. According to Kniffen, it could also help boost some public companies over the next several quarters.

Retailers like Boot Barn (BOOT), Levi Stauss (LEVI), Wrangler (KTB), and even Tractor Supply (TSCO), which sells Carhartt clothing, all stand to benefit from the Western wear trend, he added, particularly because people who don’t typically wear the style are now trying it out.

“People like me, who have always worn it, are wearing more of it,” Kniffen said. “And even fashion videos and things are featuring Western wear. … [But] it’s not just Western — it’s also outdoor looks. And we’re seeing that take over. And if you haven’t been invited to a denim and diamonds party, you will be. And you’ll have to wear boots and a Western look. And that’s just where we’re going right now.”

Josh is a reporter and producer for Yahoo Finance.

