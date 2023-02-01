Kate sets up new Instagram account to coincide with special

Kate has set up a brand-new Instagram account to coincide with her latest passion project. The project is part of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which was established in June 2021.

For the launch of the new social media acccount, photos of Kate’s day were released, as well as a powerful message via a video.

In a sit-down video, Kate said: “Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives.

“But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.”

She added: “Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan warned ‘thousands’ will boo them at Coronation for ‘insulting’ Britain