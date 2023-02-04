EastEnders casts ‘Allo ‘Allo! legend Vicki Michelle in

The comedic actress will join the BBC One soap this Spring for a short guest stint.

‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle has been cast in a mystery role in EastEnders .

RadioTimes.com understands that Michelle will star in two episodes.

The Sun first reported the casting with a source commenting: “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on her role, but she will definitely stir up some drama.

“Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans.”

The paper stated that Michelle will film her role later this month.