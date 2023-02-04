Mica Paris urges Brit Awards to reinstate gender-based categories





Following a decision to scrap the Best Female Artist and Best Male Artist awards and merge the categories, none of the five nominees chosen are women. Top music agent and Isle of Wight Festival boss John Giddings labelled the move “ludicrous” and an “insane failing”.

Mr Giddings, who represents some of the industry’s biggest names including Madonna and Beyonce, said it was a result of Brit bosses trying to be “woke” – but they have “blown it”. And legendary UK singer Mica Paris has now waded into the row, saying the Best Female category must be reinstated. Nominees in the running for the gong next Saturday are Stormzy, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Fred again and Central Cee. In 2021, the Brits announced it would abolish male and female categories to celebrate artists “solely for their music”.

Mr Giddings said: “I think it’s tragic for the business, I think it’s tragic for women. “I suppose they tried to be woke and proper, and it’s completely backfired on them, it’s ludicrous. It’s an insane failing. “Judging by demand for tour tickets, for Madonna and Beyonce, women should be receiving every award. “I look at my roster and it’s Suzanne Vega, The Corrs, Alison Moyet – there’s thousands of great women out there. “Next year they will have to redress the balance. I don’t know how they’ll do it but they’ve got to do something.”

Singer and actress, Mica Paris MBE, who signed her first record deal at 18, said Brit bosses need to make amends and resolve the situation. “Britain is the leading force in music around the world. We need to celebrate all these great women. “The contribution that British females have made to music is so powerful, so what the hell is that all about? “When they’re trying to please public opinion this is what happens. “But logic will tell you, you must have categories for each gender, it makes total sense, or put another category in. “I say make a category for everyone, but don’t knock out another one,” said Mica, 53, speaking at the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner.

