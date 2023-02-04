Tottenham dealt major blow as Conte ‘unlikely’ to make Man City

Stellini admitted he was left “sad” after hearing of Conte’s illness but vowed to continue the Tottenham boss’ work into the next match, having taken training in his absence.

“We are upset,” he told reporters. “It was Antonio who called me and explained the situation.

“Last week he had a problem that we thought was flu, not a problem like this. When he discovered this, it was a surprise and he was so sad, but we have to keep going and work.

“We had time to speak to Antonio before the surgery about the way to prepare for the [City] game. Then we lost him for 12 hours, the time for him to have the surgery. The surgery was not difficult and it’s important he recovers well – this is the most important thing.”