Ulrika Jonsson defends Molly-Mae after trolls mock baby girl’s

Ulrika Jonsson , 55, joked she “chose a good trainspotter’s name” for her own son, but argued that there was nothing wrong with the name former Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 23, had given to their first-born child. On Monday, the pair delighted their fans with the news that Molly-Mae had given birth, and went on to share their daughter’s unusual name with the world.

Soon after the birth of their baby girl, the couple announced that they had named her “Bambi”.

However, the star was sadly forced to turn off the comments on her Instagram post after people started trolling her for the unique name.

Defending Molly-Mae in her latest column, Ulrika wrote: “She is getting trolled for calling the newborn Bambi – but I think, why not? It’s sweet enough.

“Although her daughter may not enjoy the name once she gets to school age. Or starts dating.

READ MORE: Amanda Owen slammed by viewers as Our Yorkshire Farm crumbles