bad boy Nick Kyrgios Learns Valuable Lesson as Tennis’ Biggest Bad Boy Claps Back



Nick Kyrgios has responded to claims by Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas that he acted like a “clown” during their fiery Wimbledon clash last year. Tsitsipas had said that it was Kyrgios “who broke” the duo’s formerly friendly relationship. In response, Kyrgios laughed off Tsitsipas’ memories of their infamous encounter, claiming he “taught a lesson” to his rival. Both players were fined for their antics at Wimbledon, with Tsitsipas receiving the biggest hit of more than $15,000 while Kyrgios coughed up more than $5000.

There has been no love lost between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas despite their friendship as tennis juniors. In the Break Point documentary, the Greek star said his Aussie rival became a “devil when he enters the court”, and took a dig at Kyrgios earlier this year when he withdrew from the United Cup citing injury.

But the duo were forced to try and put aside their differences late last year when they were paired up for doubles at a big money Saudi Arabia tournament. In more fine Twitter form, Kyrgios also took a dig at his critics over eating in a post-match press conference.

Kyrgios remains sidelined from tennis after undergoing a procedure on his knee in recent weeks. A return to play date has yet to be revealed for the top ranked Aussie star. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments including Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >



