Beyoncé tearful as she breaks Grammy record after missing red

Beyoncé, 41, arrived fashionably late to the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony, missing the red carpet, after reportedly getting stuck in traffic.

When arriving at the Grammys she had already taken home three of the golden gramophones.

The singer made history as she won Best Dance/Electronic album, for her newest hit album, Renaissance.

She said tearfully: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just enjoy this night.”

Beyoncé went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous, and who exposed her to the club music that inspired Renaissance.

Beyoncé continued in her speech: “I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my three beautiful children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you and thank you so much to the Grammys.”

