Countryfile backlash as fans scream at BBC over Adam mining

Sean Fletcher took Countryfile viewers to the South West to explore the legacy of Cornwall’s tin and copper mining industry. While Adam Henson went in search of a super fertiliser hidden deep under the North York Moors. However, the focus on the mining industry angered many BBC viewers and some aired concerns about Adam for not wearing a mask when he was down in the mine.
Discussing what he was doing there, Adam began: “Fertiliser has been a huge talking point in agriculture over the last few years, and the war in Ukraine has really brought those conversations into sharp focus.
“And then of course, there’s also the climate question with massive amounts of energy being required to produce chemical fertilisers.
“Well, today I’m in North Yorkshire at the Bowlby mine to find out about a new source of fertiliser that’s being mined right here in the UK.”
The head of operations, Richard escorted Adam down to the mine, which took seven minutes in a lift.
“@BBCCountryfile just watched the piece on mining polyhalite. None of that looks safe for anyone. Is it? Dust in the air, 50 miles of tunnels under the North Sea,” @bingy8 quizzed.
Paula Sutton replied: “Did worry me that they weren’t wearing masks!”
As Paul Rowsell tweeted: “Just saw the piece on polyhalite mining on @BBCCountryfile. Hardly a face mask in sight. Those boys won’t be long about?” (sic)
“This lithium mining can only be bad for the planet… First, you had the diesel scandal in telling people to get diesel engines now we are now being told electrical cars are the right thing to do but the process of producing batteries is bad news!!!…. What’s next?” @__wetpaint__asked.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK