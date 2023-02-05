Grammys Celebrity PDA Through the Years: Photos

Hot and heavy! These famous couples weren’t afraid to take their Grammy Awards PDA to the next level.

At the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, stars including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun hit the red carpet ready to put their love on display. Also stealing kisses at the ceremony were performers including Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, Brandi Carlile (who is up for five golden gramophones) and wife Catherine Shepherd, as well as viral celebs like Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi,

In February 2019, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who took a well-deserved date night away from their daughter, Stormi. The Best Rap Album nominee and the makeup mogul pulled out all the stops on the red carpet in Los Angeles, arriving hand in hand and keeping close to each other’s sides the entire night. All good things must come to an end, however, as the couple called their relationship off just eight months later.

The same year, Cardi B and rapper Offset turned heads with their raunchy red carpet PDA moment. The duo gave Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper a run for their money, locking lips and licking each other’s faces in front of the cameras.

While not every couple that makes a steamy impression on the Grammys carpet lasts forever, some musical mainstays showed up in February 2018, ready to put their love on full display. Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, and Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, posed lovingly before filing into the awards show.

Countless couples — like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Pink and Carey Hart, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — have taken to the carpet in sultry style. Others kept their PDA short and sweet, like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in February 2015.

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe began dating in 2019, shortly after collaborating on their “If the World Was Ending” duet. They penned the single, which earned a Song of the Year nod at the March 2021 awards show, on the first day they met.

“I remember the first time Julia sang the ‘Would you love me for the hell of it’ line and I felt like my heart [fell] out of my body,” Saxe gushed to E! News on the red carpet. “Maybe because of Julia, maybe because of the song. It’s all kind of blurred together on that day.”

The pair even admitted to red carpet correspondent Giuliana Rancic that they had written “so many songs” about their blossoming love story.

“You’re the most wonderful man I’ve ever met,” the “Issues” songstress gushed about her beau, praising his generosity at the time. “That’s so gross and cheesy. … OMG, gag!”

Scroll down to see which famous couples have packed on the PDA at the Grammy Awards over the years: