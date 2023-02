A sharp, over-polished haircut can look harsh, while a relaxed cut is youthful and more modern.

Inanch Emir, director at award-winning salon Inanch London, also spoke to Express.co.uk about the wonder that is the shaggy bob.

As opposed to a blunt bob, Inanch recommends the “shaggy long bob” which sits on the collarbone.

She called it a “flattering” cut, the perfect blend of “groomed and ungroomed”.