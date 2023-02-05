Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher Looked Awkward And

Specifically, how awkward they posed together on the red carpet.
There were several photos were they appeared visibly uncomfortable.
For what it’s worth, the two were actually super close and loved working together. Reese told Esquire, “We would talk about everything from our favorite football teams, stupid things our dogs did, what we were making for dinner, to how we felt about life in general.” And Ashton also said he’s been wanting to work with Reese for years.
BUT STILL…Reese is like, “When the hell is this over? I have a book to review.”
It’s giving “What do I do with my hands?” Keep in mind — they’re love interests in the movie, which definitely isn’t translating off-screen.
It’s giving photoshopped in separately.
And this isn’t the first time they took such awkward AF pics. Like, Reese, my luv, what’s going on with the arm crossing?!??!
Like, is this a school picture?!
People joked and memed:
In conclusion, I’m hoping that this is the case:
This post is originally appeared on Buzzfeed