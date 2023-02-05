The Chase’s Mark Labbett denies getting gastric band after weight

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who’s a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth,” he continued in his exclusive interview with The Sun.

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I’ve done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less and I’ve tried to go to the gym.”

Mark explained how he opted again the weight loss procedure even though, at his heaviest, he weighed 378 lbs – and he’s grateful that he chose to put in the work instead.

The quizzer went on to note how he “struggles to eat” a standard carvery and that he now fills up much more on liquids.