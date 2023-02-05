The Last of Us has introduced Henry to the HBO series

Joel and Ellie were shocked by the turn of events with a grief-stricken Henry then turning the gun on himself for killing Sam.

According to dialogue in the game, Ellie and Joel buried the brothers and were left affected by their deaths.

Fans will have to see what route the HBO drama takes and if it will be similar to the video game with the show already deviating on its Bill and Frank storyline.

So far, The Last of Us appears to be staying fairly faithful to the source material but does make some changes which augments the story.

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9pm EST in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays at 2am and 9pm