UK ‘needs to move rapidly’ with rollout of electric car chargers

At the end of January 2023, there were 37,851 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, across 22,355 charging locations. 

This represents a 31 percent increase in the total number of charging devices since January 2022, according to Zap-Map data.

Between the end of 2016 and 2021, the charge point network grew four-fold from 6,500 to more than 28,000 devices.

Significant growth was also seen between 2020 and the end of 2021, as close to 7,500 charge points were added to the UK network, a growth of 36 percent.

Express UK

