What happened in The Last of Us episode 4? Full recap

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get themselves into quite a sticky situation to say the least in the latest instalment of the HBO show, leaving us on the biggest cliffhanger to date.

We’re almost halfway through the series and, while it’s still a brilliant instalment, episode 4 could be seen as one of the weaker episodes of the lot. Being sandwiched between what are potentially the two best episodes of the series doesn’t help.

We’ve got a lot of introductions to get through, and a lot to learn about Joel and Ellie, so there’s a bit less action than you might expect (although…