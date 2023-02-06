Bruno Tonioli has ‘broken every rule’ on Britain’s Got Talent

A source told The Sun: “It was madness. The buzzer worked but there was no glitter in the cannon above the stage as it had already been used up.

“A producer raced over to try to tell Bruno he couldn’t do that. Then there were discussions with the top execs and Simon, who had his head in his hands.”

But the Italian star further fuelled the producers’ frustrations as he apparently admitted to having never watched the show before — so was seemingly confused over the show format.

Meanwhile, future fame hungry hopefuls have lined up for the 16th season of BGT with the team wrapping up auditions at The London Palladium before heading north to Manchester for the first time since the pandemic.

Viewers of the show are expected to have to wait until the Spring for the show to air, with no official launch date set, but past series typically get underway in the first or second week of April and the finale usually takes place at the start of June.