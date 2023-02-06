Coronation Street’s Nick and Leanne panic over Damon’s

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) faced fresh turmoil in tonight’s Coronation Street (6th February), after surviving a terrifying gun siege at the Bistro.

Still fuming with Nick over his involvement with Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), Leanne snapped at her partner’s attempts to make amends, before showing her annoyance with Nick’s son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for being sent home from school for fighting.