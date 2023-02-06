Dragon Age Dreadwolf God of War-like Gameplay Leaks | GameSpot

Aaooooo! That’s the sound of the Dreadwolf, the next installment in BioWare’s Dragon Age series, and unfortunately some gameplay leaked over the weekend.

The biggest takeaway is the game’s shift toward real time combat, which is reportedly using the recent God of War releases as an inspiration.

Various abilities are also mapped to specific buttons with an interface that will look familiar to those who have played previous Dragon Age entries. Players have a basic attack combo, abilities, and a meter that, when full, can be used for a special attack. There is reportedly no way to control party members directly, but the leaker thinks there will likely be some way for players to issue commands, though such a feature wasn’t in the alpha build.

The footage takes place entirely in the Grey Warden base of Weisshaupt, which is being invaded by Darkspawn and culminates with players facing off against a dragon. The leaker makes special mention of the game’s animations, noting that “we’ve never seen animation quality this good in any BioWare game.”

A recent report claimed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is perhaps further away from release than many had anticipated and will likely not arrive in 2023.

Personally, I think that a move toward more God of War-like combat, while retaining other core Dragon Age elements such as abilities and team commands, if done well, is an excellent recipe to satiate longtime fans as well as draw in new players to the franchise. Lord knows Bioware needs this game to be a hit, and that’s only going to happen if the game captures both of those audiences.

From a hit to a punch, Overwatch 2’s upcoming third season will see the franchise’s first IP collaboration with a One Punch Man Doomfist Skin, which is a match made in crossover heaven.

Speaking of matchmaking, the season will also feature a Valentine’s Day event, a Cupid skin for Hanzo, and a dating sim browser game called Loverwatch. As a reminder, season 3 will be skipping adding a new hero, with the plan currently for every other Overwatch 2 season to update the game’s roster. For every detail on Overwatch 2’s third season, including a complete list of skins, new game modes, and a look at its latest Antarctic Peninsula map, head to GameSpot dot com.