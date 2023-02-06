easyJet travel warning as British tourists could be ‘delayed’

easyJet warned that travellers could face “delays and cancellations” at the start of the week. Air traffic control workers in France are going on strike.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “We have been advised of a French air traffic control strike starting on Monday at 5pm February 6, through to 6am Wednesday February 8.
“Like all airlines, our flights to and from France, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.
“Also flights that do not operate through France may still be affected as 65 percent of easyJet flights operate through French airspace and may be delayed before arriving for your flight.
“We expect that there could possibly be delays and cancellations due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker either on our mobile app or website.
“Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.”
Flights travelling through French airspace could also be affected by the air traffic control strikes.
The spokesperson added: “We will contact affected customers directly via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.
“For cancelled flights only, we advise customers not to travel to the airport but to transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund by logging onto Manage Bookings or using our Flight Tracker.
British tourists should follow the advice of local authorities and avoid demonstrations if possible.
British travellers faced disruption across the UK last week, as train workers went on strike on February 1 and 3.
The workers are striking over pay and working conditions and more industrial action could take place if a deal isn’t reached.
Tourists should check the status of their journey before setting off and contact their airline if they need information.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK