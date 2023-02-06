easyJet travel warning as British tourists could be ‘delayed’

easyJet warned that travellers could face “delays and cancellations” at the start of the week. Air traffic control workers in France are going on strike.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We have been advised of a French air traffic control strike starting on Monday at 5pm February 6, through to 6am Wednesday February 8.

“Like all airlines, our flights to and from France, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.

“Also flights that do not operate through France may still be affected as 65 percent of easyJet flights operate through French airspace and may be delayed before arriving for your flight.

“We expect that there could possibly be delays and cancellations due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker either on our mobile app or website.

