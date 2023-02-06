Harry Styles makes jaw-dropping Grammy Awards appearance

Harry Styles, 29, had cause for celebration on Sunday evening as he received both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year awards at the Grammys.

The singer made an eye-catching appearance on the red carpet as he entered the event, showing off his toned chest and arms in some sparkling overalls.

GMB’s Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard couldn’t help but comment on Harry’s stylish adventures last night, as Susanna dubbed his first outfit a “kaleidoscope unitard”.

Harry then appeared to change once he entered the event and was next seen in some loose brown slacks with a glittering silver shirt and white blazer.

For one final quick change, Harry appeared on stage for his performance of As It Was in a statement jumpsuit made of reflective silver fringe.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities between Harry’s performance attire and Jill Biden’s dress as she presented the Song of The Year Awards, with some joking on Twitter that they “have the same stylist”.

However, the singer’s first outfit caused some controversy as some fans pointed out fellow artist Sam Smith wore a similar outfit to a concert in December but with a far different reaction: “Sam Smith wore something similar and got massive hate. Harry Styles does it and it’s goofy.”