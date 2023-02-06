Lily Slater’s dad Ryan Malloy is returning to EastEnders

Ryan Malloy (played by Neil McDermott) first appeared in EastEnders in 2009 when it came out he was Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) half-brother. He had a difficult upbringing after their mum left him when he was one-year-old with his abusive alcoholic dad who later died. When he found his mum again, she told him about Whitney and that’s when he started looking for her and ended up in Albert Square.

What happened to Ryan Malloy in EastEnders?

In 2011, Ryan told Whitney he was going to be leaving Walford for a little while to do some work up North.

However, when he returned, he finds out that Whitney had been sexually exploited by Rob Grayson (Jody Latham) and urged her to get tested for STIs which she agreed to.

He couldn’t let go of the thought of what happened to his younger sister though and went after Grayson.

The pair ended up fighting at Southend with Ryan pushing them both off the pier and into the sea.

