Man City news LIVE – Guardiola quit threat, possible Arsenal

Pep Guardiola previously threatened to quit Manchester City if the club lied to him about breaching financial regulations.

The champions face over 100 allegations of breaking financial rules after a four-year Premier League investigation.

It comes after the club were hit with sanctions by UEFA for alleged financial fair play rule breaches before the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban from Europe and reduced their fine to £9m.

Reflecting on the saga last year, Guardiola said: “I said to our people, ‘Tell me’ about the suspicions. I looked at them and believed them 100 per cent from day one so I defended the club because of that.

“I did say, ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and you will not be my friend any more’.

“I like to represent a club that is doing things properly. In the end it’s not about winning the Champions League or Premier League, it’s about always doing it well, for our people and our fans.

“What CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] said meant a lot. It broke all the suspicion.

“I can not forget that nine teams in the Premier League pushed to sack Manchester City from European competitions, I know who they are.”