Meghan’s doppelgänger goes viral on TikTok





Meghan Markle’s lookalike, Sidney Beckles, 21, has gone viral on TikTok for her uncanny resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex. She’s been dubbed Meghan’s doppelgänger and has racked up over 654,000 views and 73,000 likes on TikTok after sharing various videos showcasing their resemblance.

Sidney took to TikTok to share pictures where she believes she looks like the Duchess. The caption of the video read: “Since almost everyone says I look like Meghan Markle, here’s some pics where I kinda see it.” Users have flocked to the video-sharing platform to share their reactions, with many shocked to learn it wasn’t actually Meghan. One person asked: “Are you adopted?,” while another said: “I didn’t even read the text and I straight away said she looks like Meghan Markle lol.” [sic]

“Are you sure you weren’t separated at birth? Absolute twins,” asked another. Another one said: “All the 19 years of my life I haven’t seen such a lookalike as good as this.” Another user commented: “You could have her sister. And probably pass for her in some situations.” However, the Bournemouth-native has admitted she receives a lot of online hate. She said: “I’m never trolled in person, just online.” READ MORE: Meghan ‘trying to reclaim identity’ as Duchess’s blog tipped to return

“It’s hard with regards to her as a person because I don’t really know much about her – but from what I do know, she seems to be a nice person.” Some people tell Sidney she should “make something out of looking like her,” but she doesn’t want to “base my life and reality on someone else’s looks”. She added: “I want to be known for being myself. And, it does have its perks at times, as it gets me attention, which can be fun. “For example, my friends and I got free drinks because people were convinced that we were related – it’s very funny.”

