Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update 4 patch notes revealed

A big patch is about to arrive for Monster Hunter Rise, specifically adding new content for the Sunbreak expansion. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 4 will launch February 7, and Capcom has helpfully published the patch notes ahead of schedule so we all know what’s changing in its fantastical co-op game.

While there are a few changes that will affect the base game, the bulk of the additions and changes in the patch, which updates Monster Hunter Rise to version 14.0.0.0, deal specifically with Sunbreak. There are new elder dragons to slay (including Velkhana, Iceborne’s big bad), new quests, and an increased level cap for Anomaly Investigations.

All Monster Hunter Rise owners, however, will be able to use the new Hunter Loadouts feature, which allows players to save favourite gear, item, and layered armour loadouts in a single slot.

Sunbreak owners can also expect to see new weapons, armour, layered equipment, and skills, as well as a wider variety of monsters appearing in Anomaly Investigation missions.

Here are the full Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 4 patch notes, courtesy of the official site (items marked with a star are exclusive to the Sunbreak DLC):

New Story Elements

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.(★)

New afflicted monsters and new Risen elder dragons have been added to the game.(★)

New quests have been added.(★)

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.(★)

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.(★)

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.(★)

Azure Star “Dragon Dance” and Azure Era “Soaring Dragon” have been added as layered weapons.(★)

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.(★)

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.(★)

You can now earn extra bonuses when expanding the Anomaly Slots on a weapon.(★)

New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.(★)

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.(★)

New items have been added for trade at the Anomaly Research Lab.(★)

New System Elements

New “Hunter Loadout” feature added to the item box. (To preserve the stability of the game data, this update will add 14 pages for the Hunter Loadout, with the next update expanding the number of pages to 28.)

New feature to enable/disable “Sale BGM” at the housekeeper.

New Guild Card titles have been added.(★)

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.(★)

Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

New “3D Audio” option.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

In Ver.3.1.0.0, an issue was addressed that prevented the player from carving a severed tail if the tail overlapped with the fence switch in the Arena. This fix was not properly reflected in Ver.10.0.2.0 and onward, so it has been fixed again.

A notification will now be displayed when you’ve reached the maximum number of locked quests for Anomaly Investigations at the quest counter.

Fixed an issue preventing players from performing any other actions if they go through a specific sequence of steps after copying the Lobby ID at the Courier’s Lobby Settings.

Two features of Research Requests have been changed: Just completing any Investigation at the specified level or above now counts as fulfilling a request. If you also hunt the specified monster on the same quest, you will earn extra progress for the request.

Lower required quest levels will now appear for Research Requests.

Added “Anomaly Research & Followers” to the Hunter Info.

Fixed an issue occasionally preventing the "Obtaining Anomaly Research Points" entry from being unlocked in the Hunter Info.

Fixed an issue preventing changes to keyboard settings from being reflected correctly for some menu items on the Guild Card’s “Buddy Info,” Awards,” and “Hunting Log” pages.

Fixed an issue causing motion blur to appear in some cutscenes when it has been enabled in the options.

Fixed an issue causing an error when quitting the game if the graphics settings are set to “High,” the framerate cap is set to “90,” and V-sync is enabled in specific environments.

Fixed an issue causing the screen mode to change from full screen to windowed on some monitors when using a DisplayPort cable and switching the monitors on and off.

Some Event Quests are now part of the application itself, rather than being downloadable separately.

A notification will now be displayed in case of an error when corrupted saved data is loaded.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

The patch will be available February 7 and require about 2.6GB of disk space on Steam. Check out our guide to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Anomaly Investigations to get a handle on the new Monster Hunter endgame.