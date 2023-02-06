Categories
Preparing for UFC 284: A Look at the Upcoming Event

‘UFC 284 Countdown’ video


The highly anticipated UFC 284 Countdown video showcases the best upcoming action set to take place this Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will battle for the lightweight title, as well as the title of Best Fighter In The World. Currently the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, this superfight is sure to be a memorable one.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim featherweight championship and the right to face Volkanovski next. With a host of rising contenders surging up the featherweight ranks, this could be the last chance for whoever loses on Saturday.

Don’t miss out on UFC 284 Countdown above.

