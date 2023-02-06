PS Plus February 2023 free PS4 and PS5 games are finally here

PlayStation Plus subscribers are counting down to the release of the February 2023 free PS4 and PS5 games. The February 2023 PS Plus games have a February 7 release date and an estimated 10am GMT UK launch time. Needless to say, it’s also your last chance to download the January line-up, which features Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2.

As for the February free games, the headline new release is open-world crime sim Mafia Definitive Edition.

A full remake of the original Mafia, the game features new and improved visuals, as well as updated controls and other modern features.

“Explore a recreated 1930’s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture… and a crime-riddled underbelly in this full remake of the 2002 original.

“Rise up through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime.

“After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.”

The second game to join the line-up is OlliOlli World, which is the third game in the 2D skateboarding series.

Unlike its predecessors, however, the new OlliOlli release features a much larger game world and an actual storyline.