Queen Letizia dazzles in pink as she lands in Angola for royal

However, some opined the jumpsuit looked like a pyjama with social media user @pazsanchog commenting: “Pyjama party!”

Royal watcher @tessalovescooking added: “Love her. But not a fan of these pants and blouse. It looks like pyjamas!”

Another one, @francercr, agreed: “She is very beautiful but the look is horrendous. She reminds me of Tinkerbell.”

The Spanish royals will meet the president of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and the first lady, Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço, for a welcome lunch tomorrow.