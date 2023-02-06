Rubio’s to Host First-Ever Battle for the Best Fish Taco

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calling all fish taco lovers! Rubio’s Coastal Grill is holding their first-ever battle for the best fish taco. Taco fans, age 18 and over, from California, Arizona and Nevada, are encouraged to submit their best, original and most delicious fish taco recipes. Finalists will come to San Diego for the chance to win $1,000 and have their taco featured on Rubio’s menu.

The window to submit online recipes, along with mouth-watering photos, is February 6 –27. Next, the public will vote for the top three crave-worthy recipes. The three finalists will be invited to Rubio’s San Diego Test Kitchen during the week of April 17. While in San Diego, they will cook their fish tacos live for a panel of judges, including the man behind Rubio’s fish taco phenomenon, Ralph Rubio.

“It’s Rubio’s 40th anniversary, and we’re looking forward to tasting some delicious and innovative fish taco recipes from our very own fans,” said Rubio’s Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. “To this day, I remember that incredible bite of my first fish taco in San Felipe. It’s that same craveable ‘wow factor’ that we are looking for in our grand prize winner. Good luck!”

Fish taco recipe submissions should fit in with the Rubio’s menu, and can include one protein of shrimp, mahi mahi or pollock. They should feature either corn, flour or keto tortillas, and can include any of Rubio’s ingredients plus up to three new ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.rubios.com/fish-taco-battle.

About Rubio’s® Restaurants:

Rubio’s first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay, now celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Today, Rubio’s uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio’s offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, “no fried” pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and hard seltzer beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. Rubio’s is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 3,000 employees and currently operates nearly 160 restaurants.