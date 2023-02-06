That ’90s Show season 2 | Potential release date and latest

After only a few weeks since debuting on Netflix, new spin-off comedy That ’90s Show has been renewed for season 2.
The spin-off of That ’70s Show proved to be a standout success for the streamer and followed Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original series, as she visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Speaking about the season 2 renewal, series co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Gregg Mettler said: “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to…
This article first appeared on Radio Times