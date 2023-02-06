The Last of Us episode 5 to air early – when will it stream

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 4.
After a thrilling fourth episode, it has now been confirmed that fans of The Last of Us in the US don’t have long to wait until the story continues, as the fifth instalment is set to stream early stateside.
It’s been confirmed that while episode 5 will still air at the same time as usual on Sunday 12th February on HBO, it will stream early on HBO Max from 9pm Eastern Time on Friday 10th February.
It’s possible this decision has been made due to the episode’s HBO broadcast coinciding with the Super Bowl, meaning fans can watch…
This article first appeared on Radio Times