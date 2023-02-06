to reclaim my belt’ Chris Weidman Eyes Summer UFC Comeback with Aim to Regain Championship Title



Chris Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champion, is nearly ready to return to the cage after a two-year absence due to a catastrophic leg injury sustained against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. In January, Weidman announced he will compete in a grappling superfight against Owen Livesey at Polaris 23 in March in order to ease himself back into competition. Weidman is no novice when it comes to elite grappling, having been a two-time All-American wrestler in college and won the ADCC North American trials in 2009. His first priority is returning to MMA, and he hopes to do so in June. He believes he can be the best in the world again and is aiming to shock the world by beating someone in the top 15. Weidman’s grappling match with Livesey takes place on March 11 at Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, England, and streams exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.



