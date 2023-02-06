Women’s tennis shuts out Arkansas State, later games postponed

The women’s team (3-0) kept a dominant start to the season after shutting out Arkansas State University 4-0 in their only game Sunday, with the other three games being canceled or postponed due to inclement weather.

The men’s tennis team saw no action this weekend due to the icy weather conditions that derailed their trip to Lafayette for the Louisiana Winter Classic. The unplanned absences of UTA and Abilene Christian University led to last-minute revisions for the weekend tournament.

The matches canceled for the women’s team were against Weatherford College and Texas Permian Basin, with the game versus Southeastern Oklahoma State postponed for a later date that has not been announced.

Sophomore Tara Gorinsek and juniors Bruna Casasampere and Francisca Vergara each won their singles games with little resistance, as no Arkansas State player amassed more than three points in a set.

Arkansas State was never able to catch a break, as the Lady Mavericks hit the ground running in both their singles and doubles matches.

Looking ahead, the Lady Mavericks will have their hands full on the road against Wichita State University at 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Despite having a 3-8 all-time record against Wichita State, the Lady Mavericks swept both matchups in 2021 and 2022, 4-0. Both victories were home games for the Lady Mavericks, but they’re going in carrying momentum heading into Saturday’s road matchup.

