‘Amazing’ products to reduce ‘premature ageing’ on skin





Premature ageing can occur for a number of reasons, including diet and lifestyle factors. As well as making some lifestyle improvements, skincare expert Jenny Bauer also recommends incorporating three specific products into your skincare routine.

Jenny is a Miami-based esthetician and founder of the brand Bauer Beauty who shares skincare and beauty insights on her TikTok page @bauerbeauty. In a video for her audience of 346K followers, Jenny showed an image of what prematurely aged skin looks like on a 25-year-old, and explained three products to help smooth the fine lines and wrinkles. “This does look prematurely aged for 25,” she said. “So as an esthetician, this is what I would recommend. “Start with a light mechanical exfoliation that also has an enzymatic exfoliation like the Dermalogica.” There are two different types of exfoliation which can benefit your skin. These are known as mechanical and chemical. READ MORE: Beatrice and Eugenie are like ‘town-based socialites’ claims expert

A hydrating serum can prevent dryness and help your skin to improve its moisture retention. A serum should be rubbed into the skin before using your usual daily moisturiser. “Then you need to implement a retinol,” explained Jenny. She recommends using Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream can be purchased on Amazon for £33.33. “I recommend this one because it is a little bit thicker and great,” Jenny added. Retinol is a form of retinoid, which has been proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen. According to research by Havard Health: “They also stimulate the production of new blood vessels in the skin, which improves skin colour. Additional benefits include fading age spots and softening rough patches of skin.”

Elsewhere on TikTok, a 71-year-old woman who has been described as “looking in her 40s” said Retinol is one of her go-to products for retaining youthful skin. In a TikTok video, Pamela Allyn sat down with her niece Brittany, who shares content on the page @thirtywaves, to discuss her anti-ageing secrets. As well as specific instructions for only washing your face “at night”, Pamela said she always reaches for a retinol-infused lotion. “I immediately put on lotion with retinol. I’ve been doing this for around 40 years,” she explained. “I start on my forehead, I do my cheeks, I do around my mouth, under my eyes. I do my neck, my décolletage and I might do it again.” However, as well as using specific skincare products on your skin, esthetician Jenny also urges people to use sunscreen every day to protect from UV rays. She added: “Stress, diet [and] health habits will contribute to premature ageing as well.”

