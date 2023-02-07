Beyoncé tour tickets: UK tickets for Renaissance OUT NOW

Beyoncé tour tickets: The superstar is hitting the road this year on an extensive tour

The final Beyoncé Renaissance tickets for UK dates will be available from 10am GMT today (Tuesday Februrary 7, 2023) exclusively from Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The general sale follows days of presale events for fans, with O2 and Virgin Media customers able to secure seats ahead of time in the O2 Priority sale, LiveNation presale allocating tickets last week, and the BeyHive presale enabling longtime fans to buy UK tickets yesterday. The final allocation will be sold today, with anyone able to secure a ticket. Demand for tickets to the five UK shows – in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, and London – is expected to be gigantic. Fans desperate to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance tour should make sure they have as many devices as possible waiting on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation website, ready to click as soon as the clock strikes 10.00. Once you’ve been placed in the (digital) queue, do not refresh your browser as you risk losing your place. If you’re lucky enough to find a ticket, you will have limited time to complete the transaction – or the ticket will be put back on sale. To make sure you can complete the checkout process before the timer runs out, it’s worth taking the time now to ensure your payment information and billing address are up-to-date in your Ticketmaster or Live Nation account. Clubbing together with friends is a good way of increasing your chances of getting a ticket to the Beyoncé tour too. Being willing to travel to a venue a little further away will increase the opportunities available to you, although you’ll need to factor in the price of transport and an overnight stay as well as the ticket cost. The Renaissance will be the first time Beyoncé has launched a new world tour in almost five years. The show will see the US artist – who made history at the GRAMMY awards over the weekend – bring to life the vision of her latest album, Renaissance, in what she has dubbed The Renaissance Tour. Beyoncé will kickstart the new tour in May and will remain on the road until September. The UK tour dates will be held in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, before finishing off with two massive shows in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The Renaissance Tour will see the Crazy In Love singer perform 40-plus dates across the globe.

When do Beyoncé UK tickets go on sale?

General sale for the Beyoncé Renaissance world tour – the final allocation of tickets for the five UK shows – begins at 10am GMT February 7, 2023. UK tickets will be available exclusively from Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Beyoncé Renaissance general sale is open to anyone. The UK tour dates available to buy will be… May 17, 2023 – Cardiff

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland

May 29, 2023 – London

May 30, 2023 – London

How much do Beyoncé UK tour tickets cost?

UK ticket prices for the latest Beyoncé world tour will vary depending on the venue and the type of ticket you decide to purchase. Until the general sale is live for all UK venues, there’s no way of checking all UK ticket prices… but thanks to some of the early presale events, we have a good idea of what fans can expect to pay. These are the UK ticket prices for the gig in Cardiff Principality Stadium… Reserved Seats – VIP Stage £170.00

Standing – Beehive – £170.00

Standing – Club Renaissance – £170.00

Standing – VIP Platform – £140.00

Standing – Gold Circle – £140.00

Standing – GA Pitch Standing – £95.00

Reserved Seats – £50.00 to £140, depending on the area of the stadium Other reports suggest standing tickets will start a little pricier, with the cost between £80 to £110. Some further “Gold Circle” and VIP standing tickets have been reported to be as pricey as £177.50 including booking fees. Seated tickets seem to range in price from £55-£199 depending on the seat locations and the level the seats are on in the stadiums. Some VIP packages can cost as much as £1,000 per person, according to early reports.

What is Ticketmaster Verified Fan? Will it be used for UK tickets?

In the United States, Beyoncé Renaissance tickets will only be available to accounts with Verified Fan status. The scheme is widely seen as way for the dominant ticket vendor to redeem itself following the disastrous ticket sale for the upcoming Taylor Swift Eras tour last year, which saw the website crash, fans’ tickets cancelled, and bots manage to secure seats at hundreds of venues in an attempt to markup prices and turn a quick profit. Ticketmaster says its Verified Fan scheme is designed to ensure that tickets for hotly-contested concerts and tours are allocated to real people – not scammers who never intend to see the show, but only want to turn a huge profit selling tickets on sites like ViaGoGo, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. If you already have an account with Ticketmaster, you can register as a Verified Fan. The process only takes a few quick steps and, once completed, you should automatically receive a confirmation email informing you that Ticketmaster has received your request. Next up, Ticketmaster will check your request by confirming it belongs to an individual – not a bot – and that your account hasn’t been tied to irregular behaviours that could be a sign of a professional seller attempting to access the sale for purposes of reselling tickets. Provided there are no red flags, you’ll receive confirmation that your account is now registered as a Verified Fan. For some concerts, you won’t need to do anything else – just add the tickets to your basket and checkout as normal. However, for hotly-contested tours when demand far exceeds availability, a lottery-style process will be used to determine which registered Verified Fans – and only Verified Fans – will receive a unique access code that places them on a waitlist for tickets. Ahead of the sale, you’ll receive an email the day prior to the ticket sale letting you know which group you’re in. If you’re fortunate enough to receive an access code, it will be sent via text message. It is unique to your account, and will not work if anyone else enters it – it cannot be sold or traded. After the first round of ticket sales, if some seats remain, Ticketmaster will send out a second batch of text messages for additional people with Verified Fan status to join the sale. The lottery-style process will continue to be used each time to determine who gets off the waitlist. Tickets will still be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticketmaster Verified Fan is not currently being implemented for the UK tour dates of the Beyoncé Renaissance tour. However, it’s possible we’ll see the system make an appearance for UK ticket sales in the future. UK fans only need to tap on their chosen tour date as soon as the clock hits 10am on February 7, 2023 to be placed in a virtual queue for tickets. Once you have been placed in the digital queue for Beyoncé Renaissance UK tour tickets, it is imperative that you DO NOT REFRESH THE WEBPAGE. Once you’re in the queue, Ticketmaster assigns a code for your spot, and refreshing the page or losing your internet connection in any way would jeopardise your position in it. If you’re trying to buy tickets on your phone, try not to switch between mobile data and Wi-Fi as this could interrupt your connection and cause trouble. Once you’ve reached the front of the queue, it falls to Ticketmaster’s systems to usher you into the purchase page. It’s possible to be in multiple queues at the same time using different devices. Each gadget will have its own spot, so you might be able to checkout on one device before the others. If you secure your tickets, make sure to leave the digital queue on other devices to free-up the space for those who haven’t yet managed to secure a seat.

When did Beyoncé presale tickets go on sale?

Before the general onsale tickets today on February 7 at 10am, there were a few presale events for Beyoncé tickets over the past few days. These included: The O2 Priority Beyoncé Pre-Sale (February 2, 2023)

Live Nation Beyoncé Pre-Sale (February 3, 2023)

BeyHive Pre-Sale Event (February 6, 2023)

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour General Sale (February 7, 2023) We’ve got full details on each pre-sale event – and how you can join to secure tickets as early as possible – below… First up, the O2 Priority event started on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10am. These tickets were only available to O2 customers, including SIM-only and Pay Monthly phone contracts. Since O2 merged with Virgin Media in 2021, select Virgin Media broadband and telly customers can also access the exclusive O2 Priority pre-sale. Tickets were found in the dedicated O2 Priority app on iOS and Android, as well as the O2 Priority website. The next presale was launched on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 9am. This was a Live Nation Presale event that was open to Beyoncé fans who registered their interest on the Live Nation website. After that, Beyoncé held her own presale event. Dubbed the BeyHive Presale Event, it kicked off on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9am. Fans of the platinum-selling artist were able to sign up for the BeyHive club on the star’s website.

Where can you buy Beyoncé tickets?

Beyoncé tickets will be available at a number of online retailers. When planning out your ticket purchasing strategy, it’s important to think about which websites you already have accounts with. Those with credit and debit card details already saved can save precious seconds while trying to check out fast. At the moment, Ticketmaster and Live Nation are the only certified ticket sellers delivering Beyoncé tickets to UK fans.

Where is Beyoncé playing in the UK?

Beyoncé is playing five massive shows across four UK cities. She will be starting in Cardiff on May 17, 2023, where she will play the Cardiff Principality Stadium. This enormous venue is in the heart of the city and can hold an estimated 74,000 people. Three days later, on May 20, 2023, Beyoncé will arrive at Edinburgh’s BT Murray Field Stadium. This rugby stadium is one of the country’s biggest venues and has a seating capacity of approximately 70,000. Beyoncé will next hit Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, in what will prove to be one of the star’s more intimate events. This venue – despite being the biggest in the city – only holds an estimated 49,000 seats. At the end of the month, on May 29 and May 30, 2023, Beyoncé will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. After replacing White Hart Lane, this is the home of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. It has a staggering 62,000 capacity.

