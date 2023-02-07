Beyoncé UK tour Ticketmaster sale live now — last chance to

It was a big weekend for Beyoncé at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The American singer-songwriter picked up a record-breaking 32nd Grammy, making history as she won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album with the joyful and celebratory Renaissance. Graciously accepting the award, she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night.”

It was also a huge week for Beyoncé fans as the popstar announced a world tour in support of her phenomenal 2022 album, Renaissance. Buying tickets to the Renaissance World Tour was a mean feat to say the very least,…